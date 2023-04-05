Yankees vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (3-2) and Philadelphia Phillies (1-4) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-0 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Yankees, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on April 5.
The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola.
Yankees vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Phillies 0.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- Last season, the Yankees won 92 out of the 148 games, or 62.2%, in which they were favored.
- New York had a record of 71-38, a 65.1% win rate, when it was favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks last season.
- The Yankees have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- With 807 runs scored last year, New York ranked No. 2 in all of baseball.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Logan Webb
|April 1
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alex Cobb
|April 2
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Jhony Brito vs Ross Stripling
|April 3
|Phillies
|W 8-1
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Taijuan Walker
|April 4
|Phillies
|L 4-1
|Domingo Germán vs Matt Strahm
|April 5
|Phillies
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Aaron Nola
|April 6
|@ Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dean Kremer
|April 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Cole Irvin
|April 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kyle Bradish
|April 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Shane Bieber
|April 11
|@ Guardians
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Hunter Gaddis
