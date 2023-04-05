When the (1-4) match up with the (3-2) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:05 PM ET, Aaron Nola will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Phillies are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-150). The total for the matchup has been listed at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (0-0, 12.27 ERA)

Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees entered a game as favorites 148 times last season and won 92, or 62.2%, of those games.

Last season, the Yankees won 71 of their 109 games, or 65.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees hit 136 homers at home last season (1.7 per game).

New York had a .439 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Phillies were victorious in 33, or 47.1%, of the 70 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Phillies came away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Philadelphia averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (98 total in road contests).

The Phillies averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 away from home.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +130 - 1st

