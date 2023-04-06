Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rangers-Blues matchup can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG, so tune in to take in the action.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Rangers vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2022 Rangers Blues 6-4 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 208 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 263 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 78 26 62 88 97 34 29.4% Mika Zibanejad 78 39 47 86 64 50 49% Adam Fox 78 12 57 69 74 86 - Vincent Trocheck 78 20 39 59 61 52 56.1% Patrick Kane 70 21 35 56 60 30 50%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues concede 3.6 goals per game (285 in total), 27th in the NHL.

The Blues have 252 goals this season (3.2 per game), 14th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players