Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Rangers-Blues matchup can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG, so tune in to take in the action.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rangers vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/5/2022 Rangers Blues 6-4 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have conceded 208 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Rangers' 263 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 78 26 62 88 97 34 29.4%
Mika Zibanejad 78 39 47 86 64 50 49%
Adam Fox 78 12 57 69 74 86 -
Vincent Trocheck 78 20 39 59 61 52 56.1%
Patrick Kane 70 21 35 56 60 30 50%

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues concede 3.6 goals per game (285 in total), 27th in the NHL.
  • The Blues have 252 goals this season (3.2 per game), 14th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Blues have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 75 37 34 71 53 52 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5%
Brayden Schenn 78 21 42 63 44 39 46.9%
Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Justin Faulk 78 11 35 46 57 49 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.