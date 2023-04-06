How to Watch the Rangers vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Rangers-Blues matchup can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG, so tune in to take in the action.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Rangers vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/5/2022
|Rangers
|Blues
|6-4 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 208 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 263 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|78
|26
|62
|88
|97
|34
|29.4%
|Mika Zibanejad
|78
|39
|47
|86
|64
|50
|49%
|Adam Fox
|78
|12
|57
|69
|74
|86
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|78
|20
|39
|59
|61
|52
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|70
|21
|35
|56
|60
|30
|50%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues concede 3.6 goals per game (285 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- The Blues have 252 goals this season (3.2 per game), 14th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|75
|37
|34
|71
|53
|52
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|59
|25
|41
|66
|29
|31
|33.5%
|Brayden Schenn
|78
|21
|42
|63
|44
|39
|46.9%
|Robert Thomas
|70
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Justin Faulk
|78
|11
|35
|46
|57
|49
|-
