The New York Rangers (46-21-11) square off against the St. Louis Blues (36-35-7) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Rangers knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Rangers' offense has totaled 41 goals over their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 19 goals. They have registered 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (22.6%). They are 7-2-1 in those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Rangers vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Rangers 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-165)

Rangers (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.8)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have finished 10-11-21 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 46-21-11.

In the 28 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-8-9 record (good for 31 points).

In the 11 games this season the Rangers recorded just one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

New York has scored two goals in 19 games this season (4-6-9 record, 17 points).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals in 46 games (40-5-1, 81 points).

In the 31 games when New York has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 23-6-2 record (48 points).

In the 42 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 26-14-2 (54 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 35 times, and went 20-6-9 (49 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 4th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 15th 31.8 Shots 28.7 27th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 9th 23.2% Power Play % 19.5% 23rd 14th 80.2% Penalty Kill % 73.5% 29th

Rangers vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

