The New York Rangers (46-21-11) host the St. Louis Blues (36-35-7) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG, with each team fresh off a win. The Rangers knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rangers vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-170) Blues (+145) 6.5

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 34 of their 54 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.0%).

New York is 16-7 (winning 69.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this contest.

New York's 78 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 36 times.

Rangers vs. Blues Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 263 (9th) Goals 252 (14th) 208 (5th) Goals Allowed 285 (27th) 55 (13th) Power Play Goals 45 (21st) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (22nd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, New York hit the over four times.

The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 2.2 higher than their season-long average.

The Rangers' 263 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in league competition, allowing 208 goals to rank fifth.

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +55 this season.

