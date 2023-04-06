Rangers vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (46-21-11) host the St. Louis Blues (36-35-7) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG, with each team fresh off a win. The Rangers knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Rangers vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-170)
|Blues (+145)
|6.5
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 34 of their 54 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.0%).
- New York is 16-7 (winning 69.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this contest.
- New York's 78 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 36 times.
Rangers vs. Blues Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|263 (9th)
|Goals
|252 (14th)
|208 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|285 (27th)
|55 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (21st)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (22nd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, New York hit the over four times.
- The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 2.2 higher than their season-long average.
- The Rangers' 263 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in league competition, allowing 208 goals to rank fifth.
- The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +55 this season.
