After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 3:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York in slugging percentage (.609) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 42nd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Judge has gotten a hit in five of six games this season (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Judge has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of six games so far this year.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.45).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Orioles will look to Kremer (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
