The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

In 85 of 139 games last year (61.2%) Rizzo got at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (18.0%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 139 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 32 of them (23.0%), taking the pitcher deep in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo picked up an RBI in 54 games last season out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored a run in 61 of his 139 games a year ago (43.9%), with two or more runs scored 17 times (12.2%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 58 .222 AVG .225 .358 OBP .328 .492 SLG .465 30 XBH 24 19 HR 13 45 RBI 30 58/42 K/BB 43/22 3 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 63 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%) 12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)