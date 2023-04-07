The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

  • Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • In 85 of 139 games last year (61.2%) Rizzo got at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (18.0%) he picked up more than one.
  • Including the 139 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 32 of them (23.0%), taking the pitcher deep in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rizzo picked up an RBI in 54 games last season out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He scored a run in 61 of his 139 games a year ago (43.9%), with two or more runs scored 17 times (12.2%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

71 GP 58
.222 AVG .225
.358 OBP .328
.492 SLG .465
30 XBH 24
19 HR 13
45 RBI 30
58/42 K/BB 43/22
3 SB 3
76 GP 63
48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%)
12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%)
29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • The Orioles are sending Kremer (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
