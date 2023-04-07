Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Johnson, in his last game (April 5 win against the Pistons) put up 15 points.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.4 16.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.6 Assists 2.5 1.9 2.7 PRA 23.5 21.7 23.5 PR -- 19.8 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Magic

Johnson's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.2 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 114 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Magic are seventh in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 26 10 3 1 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.