DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

  • LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 60th, his on-base percentage ranked 30th, and he was 114th in the league in slugging.
  • LeMahieu picked up a hit in 62.4% of his games last season (78 of 125), with multiple hits in 34 of those games (27.2%).
  • He homered in 12 of 125 games in 2022 (9.6%), including 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • LeMahieu drove in a run in 34 of 125 games last season (27.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He came around to score in 49 of his 125 games a year ago (39.2%), with more than one run scored 22 times (17.6%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 65
.286 AVG .240
.393 OBP .326
.432 SLG .331
17 XBH 13
7 HR 5
24 RBI 22
30/35 K/BB 41/32
2 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 65
38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%)
18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%)
28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%)
7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Kremer (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
