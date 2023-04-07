DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 60th, his on-base percentage ranked 30th, and he was 114th in the league in slugging.

LeMahieu picked up a hit in 62.4% of his games last season (78 of 125), with multiple hits in 34 of those games (27.2%).

He homered in 12 of 125 games in 2022 (9.6%), including 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu drove in a run in 34 of 125 games last season (27.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He came around to score in 49 of his 125 games a year ago (39.2%), with more than one run scored 22 times (17.6%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 65 .286 AVG .240 .393 OBP .326 .432 SLG .331 17 XBH 13 7 HR 5 24 RBI 22 30/35 K/BB 41/32 2 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 65 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%) 28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)