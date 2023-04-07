Dorian Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 107-102 loss against the Timberwolves, Finney-Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.4 7.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA -- 14.8 14.2 PR -- 13.2 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Magic

Finney-Smith's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.2 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Magic have given up 114 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game, the Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

The Magic allow 25.8 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic give up 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 26 2 7 1 0 1 1 11/9/2022 31 8 1 1 2 1 1 10/30/2022 29 13 8 0 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.