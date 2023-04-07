The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Phillies.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

  • Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Trevino got a hit 57 times last year in 122 games (46.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (17.2%).
  • In 10 of 122 games last year, he went yard (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Trevino picked up an RBI in 32 of 122 games last season (26.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.4%).
  • He scored a run in 31 of 122 games last year (25.4%), including six multi-run games (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 48
.269 AVG .226
.299 OBP .268
.431 SLG .345
12 XBH 12
7 HR 4
25 RBI 18
32/7 K/BB 30/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 58
31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%)
18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%)
6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%)
17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Kremer (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.