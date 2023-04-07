At Smoothie King Center on Friday, April 7, 2023, the New York Knicks (47-33) hope to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSNO and MSG.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Knicks matchup.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and MSG

BSNO and MSG Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +152 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.5 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 112.6 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Knicks put up 115.9 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 112.8 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a +253 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.

These teams score 230.4 points per game combined, 7.4 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 225.4 points per game combined, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

New York is 45-34-1 ATS this year.

Knicks and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +10000 +4000 -10000 Pelicans +25000 +8000 +120

Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.