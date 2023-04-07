The New York Knicks (47-33) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -7.5 -

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 43 of the Knicks' 80 games with a set total.
  • New York's ATS record is 45-35-0 this season.
  • The Knicks have won in 19, or 50%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Knicks Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 0 0% 114.5 230.4 112.6 225.4 228.9
Knicks 0 0% 115.9 230.4 112.8 225.4 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • Seven of the Knicks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .475 (19-21-0). Away, it is .650 (26-14-0).
  • The Knicks' 115.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.6 the Pelicans give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.6 points, New York is 28-19 against the spread and 31-16 overall.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 40-40 8-4 38-42
Knicks 45-35 1-2 43-37

Knicks vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Knicks
114.5
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
34-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-19
36-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-16
112.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
33-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-12
33-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 36-9

