Knicks vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks (47-33) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and MSG.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-7.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 43 of the Knicks' 80 games with a set total.
- New York's ATS record is 45-35-0 this season.
- The Knicks have won in 19, or 50%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|0
|0%
|114.5
|230.4
|112.6
|225.4
|228.9
|Knicks
|0
|0%
|115.9
|230.4
|112.8
|225.4
|224.8
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of the Knicks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .475 (19-21-0). Away, it is .650 (26-14-0).
- The Knicks' 115.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.6 the Pelicans give up.
- When it scores more than 112.6 points, New York is 28-19 against the spread and 31-16 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|40-40
|8-4
|38-42
|Knicks
|45-35
|1-2
|43-37
Knicks vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Knicks
|114.5
|115.9
|15
|11
|34-12
|28-19
|36-10
|31-16
|112.6
|112.8
|8
|11
|33-13
|33-12
|33-13
|36-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.