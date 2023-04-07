The New York Knicks (47-33) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -7.5 -

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 43 of the Knicks' 80 games with a set total.

New York's ATS record is 45-35-0 this season.

The Knicks have won in 19, or 50%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

New York has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Knicks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 0 0% 114.5 230.4 112.6 225.4 228.9 Knicks 0 0% 115.9 230.4 112.8 225.4 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of the Knicks' last 10 games have gone over the total.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .475 (19-21-0). Away, it is .650 (26-14-0).

The Knicks' 115.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.6 the Pelicans give up.

When it scores more than 112.6 points, New York is 28-19 against the spread and 31-16 overall.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 40-40 8-4 38-42 Knicks 45-35 1-2 43-37

Knicks vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Knicks 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 34-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-19 36-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-16 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 33-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-12 33-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 36-9

