The New York Knicks (47-33) have four players on the injury report, including RJ Barrett, for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) at Smoothie King Center on Friday, April 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Knicks secured a 138-129 win over the Pacers. Immanuel Quickley's team-high 39 points paced the Knicks in the win.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Out Hand 24.0 3.5 6.2 Julius Randle PF Out Ankle 25.1 10.0 4.1 RJ Barrett SG Questionable Illness 19.5 5.1 2.7 Duane Washington Jr. SG Out Hip 7.9 1.2 2.0

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and MSG

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 115.9 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.6 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

New York has put together a 31-16 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

The Knicks are averaging 122.3 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 115.9.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13.0 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -8.5 223

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.