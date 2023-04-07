The New York Knicks (47-33) aim to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) on April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on BSNO and MSG.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Pelicans vs. Knicks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.3% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New York has a 25-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks' 115.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.6 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.6 points, New York is 31-16.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average more points per game at home (116.8) than on the road (115), and also allow fewer points at home (112.3) than away (113.2).

At home New York is conceding 112.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than it is on the road (113.2).

The Knicks average 0.8 more assists per game at home (23.3) than on the road (22.5).

Knicks Injuries