When the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) and New York Knicks (47-33) match up at Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Immanuel Quickley will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks defeated the Pacers on Wednesday, 138-129. Their high scorer was Quickley with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 39 6 9 2 0 7 Quentin Grimes 36 6 5 3 0 5 Obi Toppin 32 3 6 1 0 5

Knicks Players to Watch

Quickley gives the Knicks 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks get 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Knicks receive 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

Mitchell Robinson gets the Knicks 7.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (sixth in league).

The Knicks receive 5.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Isaiah Hartenstein.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 22.4 4.2 4.9 1.7 0.2 2.9 Quentin Grimes 17.7 3.9 3.2 1.2 0.2 3.9 Josh Hart 9.9 6.9 3.8 1.9 0.6 1.0 Julius Randle 16.8 4.5 2.6 0.3 0.2 1.5 Mitchell Robinson 5.9 9.5 1.1 1.1 2.4 0.0

