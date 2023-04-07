The Brooklyn Nets, with Mikal Bridges, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 123-108 win over the Pistons (his last game) Bridges put up 26 points and six assists.

Let's break down Bridges' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 20.4 29.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.0 PRA 33.5 28.1 36.8 PR -- 24.8 33.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Mikal Bridges' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Magic

Bridges' opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.1.

Defensively, the Magic are 16th in the NBA, giving up 114 points per game.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic have conceded 25.8 per contest, 17th in the NBA.

The Magic give up 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 34 44 6 1 6 1 1 11/11/2022 38 8 4 6 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bridges or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.