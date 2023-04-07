On Friday, April 7, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (44-36) play the Orlando Magic (34-46) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Magic matchup.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Nets score 113.6 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 112.6 (eighth in the league) for a +82 scoring differential overall.

The Magic put up 111.8 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 114 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a -180 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 225.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 226.6 points per game combined, 8.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has compiled a 41-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has compiled a 45-32-3 record against the spread this season.

Nets and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +60000 +20000 -5882 Magic - - -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.