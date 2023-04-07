On Friday, April 7, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (44-36) play the Orlando Magic (34-46) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Magic matchup.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Magic Moneyline
DraftKings Nets (-11) 218 -600 +450 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nets (-11.5) 218.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico - - -500 +400 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nets vs. Magic Betting Trends

  • The Nets score 113.6 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 112.6 (eighth in the league) for a +82 scoring differential overall.
  • The Magic put up 111.8 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 114 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a -180 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
  • The two teams combine to score 225.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 226.6 points per game combined, 8.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 41-38-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Orlando has compiled a 45-32-3 record against the spread this season.

Nets and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nets +60000 +20000 -5882
Magic - - -

