Nets vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, April 7, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (44-36) play the Orlando Magic (34-46) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Magic matchup.
Nets vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nets (-11)
|218
|-600
|+450
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nets (-11.5)
|218.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|Tipico
|-
|-
|-500
|+400
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nets vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Nets score 113.6 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 112.6 (eighth in the league) for a +82 scoring differential overall.
- The Magic put up 111.8 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 114 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a -180 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 225.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 226.6 points per game combined, 8.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 41-38-1 record against the spread this season.
- Orlando has compiled a 45-32-3 record against the spread this season.
Nets and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+60000
|+20000
|-5882
|Magic
|-
|-
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.