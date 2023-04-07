The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) take the court against the Orlando Magic (34-46) as double-digit, 11-point favorites on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 117 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 11)

Magic (+ 11) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Magic (45-32-3 ATS) have covered the spread 52.5% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Nets (42-38-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 11 or more this season, Brooklyn (2-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Orlando (3-1-1) does as the underdog (60%).

Brooklyn's games have gone over the total 45% of the time this season (36 out of 80), less often than Orlando's games have (40 out of 80).

The Nets have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-12) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (24-36).

Nets Performance Insights

Offensively, Brooklyn is averaging 113.6 points per game (18th-ranked in league). It is ceding 112.6 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).

So far this season, the Nets rank 13th in the league in assists, delivering 25.6 per game.

The Nets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.1%. They rank ninth in the league by making 12.8 threes per contest.

So far this season, Brooklyn has taken 60.4% two-pointers, accounting for 69.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 39.6% threes (30.9% of the team's baskets).

