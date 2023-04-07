The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) square off against the Orlando Magic (34-46) as double-digit, 12.5-point favorites on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Nets vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -12.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn's games have hit the over in 36 out of 80 opportunities (45%).

The Nets have gone 42-38-0 ATS this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won 29 out of the 41 games, or 70.7%, in which it has been favored.

Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Nets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Magic Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 0 0% 113.6 225.4 112.6 226.6 226.8 Magic 0 0% 111.8 225.4 114 226.6 225.2

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

The Nets have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Brooklyn has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 39 games when playing at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games on the road.

The Nets average only 0.4 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Magic give up (114).

Brooklyn has a 26-12 record against the spread and a 28-10 record overall when putting up more than 114 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Nets and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 42-38 1-0 36-44 Magic 45-34 1-0 40-40

Nets vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Magic 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 26-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-9 28-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-16 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 26-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-11 30-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.