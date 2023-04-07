The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (34-46) at Barclays Center on Friday, April 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch Nets vs. Magic with Fubo!

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Nets earned a 123-108 victory against the Pistons. In the Nets' win, Mikal Bridges led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding three rebounds and six assists).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Moritz Wagner: Out (Ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hip), Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee), Gary Harris: Questionable (Abductor), Franz Wagner: Questionable (Ankle), Paolo Banchero: Questionable (Back)

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Magic allow (114).

Brooklyn has a 28-10 record when scoring more than 114 points.

The Nets have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 114.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.7 points more than the 113.6 they've scored this season.

Brooklyn hits 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while its opponents have made 11.8 on average.

The Nets average 114.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in the league), and allow 112.4 points per 100 possessions (18th in the NBA).

Nets vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -11.5 218.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.