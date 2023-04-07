How to Watch the Nets vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (34-46) battle the Brooklyn Nets (44-36) at Barclays Center on April 7, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Nets vs. Magic with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nets have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 47.6% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
- Brooklyn has a 34-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
- The Nets average 113.6 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 114 the Magic allow.
- Brooklyn has a 28-10 record when putting up more than 114 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Nets average 113.5 points per game at home, compared to 113.7 points per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn is surrendering 110.1 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 115.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Nets have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 13.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Ben Simmons
|Out For Season
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.