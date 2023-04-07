Barclays Center is where the Brooklyn Nets (44-36) and Orlando Magic (34-46) will match up on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Spencer Dinwiddie and Cole Anthony are players to watch for the Nets and Magic, respectively.

How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets beat the Pistons on Wednesday, 123-108. Bridges scored a team-high 26 points (and chipped in six assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 26 3 6 0 1 2 Nicolas Claxton 19 7 2 2 3 0 Joe Harris 18 2 0 0 0 6

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges posts a team-best 20.4 points per game. He is also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dinwiddie puts up a team-best 6.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 17.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nicolas Claxton is tops on the Nets at 9.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 12.6 points.

Royce O'Neale posts 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 29.3 4.5 3 0.9 0.4 2.7 Spencer Dinwiddie 15.1 3.9 10.5 0.8 0.2 1.5 Nicolas Claxton 13.7 8.9 2.5 1.1 2.4 0 Cameron Johnson 16.2 4.6 2.7 1.3 0.4 2.2 Royce O'Neale 7.9 4.7 3.7 0.6 0.7 1.8

