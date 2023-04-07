Nicolas Claxton plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Claxton, in his most recent game, had 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 123-108 win over the Pistons.

With prop bets in place for Claxton, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.6 13.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 8.9 Assists 2.5 1.9 2.5 PRA 24.5 23.7 25.1 PR -- 21.8 22.6



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Magic

Claxton has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 8.5% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Claxton's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 114 points per game.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per contest.

The Magic allow 25.8 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 28 9 9 2 0 4 1 11/28/2022 36 17 13 1 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.