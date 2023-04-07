Obi Toppin and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Toppin, in his most recent game, had 32 points and six assists in a 138-129 win over the Pacers.

Now let's examine Toppin's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 7.0 11.4 Rebounds 5.5 2.7 1.8 Assists 2.5 0.9 1.7 PRA 26.5 10.6 14.9 PR -- 9.7 13.2 3PM 2.5 1.2 2.1



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 5.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Toppin's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.8 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Giving up 112.6 points per contest, the Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Pelicans are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 25.0 per game.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Obi Toppin vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 15 3 2 0 1 1 0

