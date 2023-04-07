After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 3:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Cabrera got a hit 27 times last year in 52 games (51.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).

He homered in 13.5% of his games last season (52 in all), going deep in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 12 of 52 games last season (23.1%), Cabrera picked up an RBI, and six of those games (11.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He scored a run in 17 of 52 games last year (32.7%), including six multi-run games (11.5%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 22 .218 AVG .276 .274 OBP .349 .410 SLG .447 7 XBH 8 4 HR 2 14 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 18/9 1 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 25 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

