After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 3:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Cabrera got a hit 27 times last year in 52 games (51.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).
  • He homered in 13.5% of his games last season (52 in all), going deep in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12 of 52 games last season (23.1%), Cabrera picked up an RBI, and six of those games (11.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He scored a run in 17 of 52 games last year (32.7%), including six multi-run games (11.5%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 22
.218 AVG .276
.274 OBP .349
.410 SLG .447
7 XBH 8
4 HR 2
14 RBI 5
26/6 K/BB 18/9
1 SB 2
Home Away
27 GP 25
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • The Orioles will look to Kremer (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
