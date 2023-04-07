The New York Knicks (47-33) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and MSG

BSNO and MSG Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: - Knicks 115 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 8.5)

Knicks (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



The Knicks' .562 ATS win percentage (45-34-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .488 mark (39-40-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, New Orleans (6-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than New York (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, New Orleans does it less often (47.5% of the time) than New York (53.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-20, while the Pelicans are 26-14 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks Performance Insights

New York puts up 115.9 points per game and give up 112.8, making them 11th in the league on offense and 11th defensively.

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

In 2022-23, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, New York has taken 39.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.