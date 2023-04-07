Knicks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks (47-33) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and MSG.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and MSG
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Knicks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Knicks 115 - Pelicans 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- The Knicks' .562 ATS win percentage (45-34-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .488 mark (39-40-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, New Orleans (6-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than New York (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, New Orleans does it less often (47.5% of the time) than New York (53.8%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-20, while the Pelicans are 26-14 as moneyline favorites.
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York puts up 115.9 points per game and give up 112.8, making them 11th in the league on offense and 11th defensively.
- This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- In 2022-23, New York has taken 39.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.
