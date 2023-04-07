The New York Knicks (47-33) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and MSG
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Knicks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

  • Prediction: - Knicks 115 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pelicans

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 8.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (223.5)
  • The Knicks' .562 ATS win percentage (45-34-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .488 mark (39-40-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, New Orleans (6-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than New York (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, New Orleans does it less often (47.5% of the time) than New York (53.8%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-20, while the Pelicans are 26-14 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • New York puts up 115.9 points per game and give up 112.8, making them 11th in the league on offense and 11th defensively.
  • This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
  • In 2022-23, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
  • In 2022-23, New York has taken 39.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.

