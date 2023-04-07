Royce O'Neale's Brooklyn Nets face the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on April 5, O'Neale put up 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in a 123-108 win versus the Pistons.

Below we will break down O'Neale's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.9 8.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.2 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.9 PRA -- 17.7 17.7 PR -- 14 13.8 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.0



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

He's attempted 5.5 threes per game, or 15.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the 16th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 114 points per contest.

The Magic give up 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Allowing 25.8 assists per game, the Magic are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 36 5 10 5 1 1 2

