Spencer Dinwiddie will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Orlando Magic.

In his last time out, a 123-108 win over the Pistons, Dinwiddie tallied six points and 16 assists.

Below, we break down Dinwiddie's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.5 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.9 Assists 9.5 6.4 10.5 PRA 30.5 27.3 29.5 PR -- 20.9 19 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.5



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Magic

Dinwiddie's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 114 points per contest.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.8 assists per game.

The Magic are the 24th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 29 2 3 5 0 0 1 11/9/2022 38 29 4 5 4 1 2 10/30/2022 32 12 4 5 0 0 3

