After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.

Hicks had a hit in 55 of 132 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He went yard in 6.1% of his games last year (eight of 132), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 18.9% of his games a year ago (25 of 132), Hicks drove in a run. In nine of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in five contests.

In 32.6% of his games last season (43 of 132), he scored at least a run, and in 11 (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 66 .164 AVG .256 .303 OBP .358 .230 SLG .374 5 XBH 14 3 HR 5 16 RBI 24 56/31 K/BB 53/34 4 SB 6 Home Away 60 GP 72 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%) 9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

