After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

  • Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
  • Hicks had a hit in 55 of 132 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • He went yard in 6.1% of his games last year (eight of 132), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18.9% of his games a year ago (25 of 132), Hicks drove in a run. In nine of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in five contests.
  • In 32.6% of his games last season (43 of 132), he scored at least a run, and in 11 (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 66
.164 AVG .256
.303 OBP .358
.230 SLG .374
5 XBH 14
3 HR 5
16 RBI 24
56/31 K/BB 53/34
4 SB 6
Home Away
60 GP 72
20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%)
9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • The Orioles will send Irvin (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.