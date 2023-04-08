On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo is hitting .286 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 84th in slugging.
  • Rizzo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
  • Rizzo has gotten a hit in all six games this season, but never more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • Irvin (0-1) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.