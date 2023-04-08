Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .250.
- Stanton has had a base hit in five of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in two of six games played this season, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
- Stanton has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.