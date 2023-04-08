Gleyber Torres -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on April 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres leads New York with nine hits and an OBP of .552, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .727.
  • He ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Torres enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .533 with one homer.
  • Torres has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Torres has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 42.9% of his games.
  • He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 5.53 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • Irvin (0-1) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.