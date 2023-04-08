Gleyber Torres -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on April 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with nine hits and an OBP of .552, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .727.

He ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Torres enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .533 with one homer.

Torres has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 42.9% of his games.

He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings