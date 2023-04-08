Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gleyber Torres -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on April 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with nine hits and an OBP of .552, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .727.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Torres enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .533 with one homer.
- Torres has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 42.9% of his games.
- He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 5.53 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- Irvin (0-1) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
