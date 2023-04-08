Jose Trevino -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on April 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Trevino reached base via a hit in 57 of 122 games last season (46.7%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (21 of them).

In 10 of 122 games last year, he homered (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Trevino picked up an RBI in 32 of 122 games last season (26.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 31 of 122 games last year (25.4%), including scoring more than once in 4.9% of his games (six times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 48 .269 AVG .226 .299 OBP .268 .431 SLG .345 12 XBH 12 7 HR 4 25 RBI 18 32/7 K/BB 30/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 58 31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%) 18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%) 6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%) 17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)