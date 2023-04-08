Oswaldo Cabrera -- 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on April 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .368 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Cabrera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .467.
  • This season, Cabrera has totaled at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Irvin (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.