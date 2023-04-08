The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (46-21-12), visit the 16th-ranked group from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-46-8), on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG.

The Rangers' offense has put up 37 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 22 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that time have netted eight power-play goals (27.6%). They are 6-2-2 in those contests.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-285)

Rangers (-285) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-2)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 46-21-12 overall and 10-12-22 in overtime matchups.

New York has 32 points (11-8-10) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 11 times this season the Rangers finished a game with only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

New York has taken 18 points from the 20 games this season when it scored two goals (4-6-10 record).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals in 46 games (40-5-1, 81 points).

In the 31 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 23-6-2 to register 48 points.

In the 43 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 26-14-3 (55 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Rangers finished 20-6-9 in those matchups (49 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.63 30th 5th 2.67 Goals Allowed 4.03 31st 16th 31.7 Shots 29.3 25th 7th 29.4 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 8th 23.8% Power Play % 17.8% 27th 14th 80.3% Penalty Kill % 75.5% 23rd

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

