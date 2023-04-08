The New York Rangers (46-21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-46-8, 16th in the Eastern Conference), on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-255) Blue Jackets (+215) -

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 34 of their 55 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (61.8%).

New York is 4-4 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -255 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 71.8%.

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 265 (9th) Goals 205 (30th) 211 (6th) Goals Allowed 314 (31st) 57 (12th) Power Play Goals 38 (27th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (22nd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

Four of New York's past 10 games went over.

During their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers net the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 265 this season.

The Rangers are ranked sixth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 211 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +54 this season.

