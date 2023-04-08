Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (46-21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-46-8, 16th in the Eastern Conference), on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG.
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-255)
|Blue Jackets (+215)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 34 of their 55 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (61.8%).
- New York is 4-4 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -255 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 71.8%.
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|265 (9th)
|Goals
|205 (30th)
|211 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|314 (31st)
|57 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (27th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (22nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- Four of New York's past 10 games went over.
- During their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers net the ninth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 265 this season.
- The Rangers are ranked sixth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 211 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +54 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.