Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB action with 12 total home runs.

New York is ninth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

New York has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.0 runs per game (35 total runs).

The Yankees are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Yankees' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.05 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.177).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jhony Brito will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Giants W 6-0 Home Jhony Brito Ross Stripling 4/3/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Taijuan Walker 4/4/2023 Phillies L 4-1 Home Domingo Germán Matt Strahm 4/5/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Aaron Nola 4/7/2023 Orioles L 7-6 Away Clarke Schmidt Dean Kremer 4/8/2023 Orioles - Away Jhony Brito Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 4/10/2023 Guardians - Away Domingo Germán Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians - Away Gerrit Cole Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians - Away Clarke Schmidt Aaron Civale 4/13/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.