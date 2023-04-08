When the (4-3) square off against the (4-3) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, April 8 at 7:05 PM ET, Cole Irvin will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The favored Yankees have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +115. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored seven times and won four of those games.

The Yankees have gone 4-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Orioles have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Orioles have won two of four games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +140 - 1st

