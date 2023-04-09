The New York Yankees and Aaron Hicks, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

  • Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
  • Hicks had a hit in 55 of 132 games last season, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • In eight of 132 games last year, he went yard (6.1%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 18.9% of his 132 games a year ago, Hicks drove in a run (25 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (6.8%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • In 32.6% of his games last season (43 of 132), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 11 (8.3%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 66
.164 AVG .256
.303 OBP .358
.230 SLG .374
5 XBH 14
3 HR 5
16 RBI 24
56/31 K/BB 53/34
4 SB 6
Home Away
60 GP 72
20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%)
9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Wells will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
  • The 28-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.