Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .310 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Judge has gotten a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Judge has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (62.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 5.33 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wells starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief one time this season.
