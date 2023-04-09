After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • In six of seven games this season, Rizzo got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.33).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wells starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • The 28-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.