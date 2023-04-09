DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .276 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- LeMahieu is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit once.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (71.4%), including one multi-run game.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.33).
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wells will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
