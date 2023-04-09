The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .276 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
  • LeMahieu is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • LeMahieu has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit once.
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • LeMahieu has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.33).
  • The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wells will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.