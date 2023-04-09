On Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is batting .286 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
  • Stanton has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 42.9% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this season, Stanton has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wells makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief one time this season.
