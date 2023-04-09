The New York Knicks (47-34) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (34-47) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Pacers matchup.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSIN

MSG and BSIN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.8 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA) and have a +245 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers put up 116 points per game (10th in league) while allowing 119.3 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a -266 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Indiana has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Knicks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +10000 +4000 -10000 Pacers +100000 +90000 -

