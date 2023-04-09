Knicks vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
The New York Knicks (47-34) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (34-47) after winning three straight home games. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Pacers matchup.
Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSIN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-9)
|-
|-380
|+310
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-8.5)
|-
|-375
|+300
|Tipico
|Knicks (-8.5)
|-
|-475
|+380
Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Knicks outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.8 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA) and have a +245 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers put up 116 points per game (10th in league) while allowing 119.3 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a -266 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.
- New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
- Indiana has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
Knicks and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+10000
|+4000
|-10000
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
