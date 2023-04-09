The Indiana Pacers (34-47) are 9-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSIN

MSG and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 122 - Pacers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9)

The Pacers (42-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Knicks (45-34-2) this year.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 9-point underdog or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as a favorite of 9 or more (20%).

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the total 50.6% of the time this season (41 out of 81). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (43 out of 81).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-13, a better record than the Pacers have posted (24-39) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

This year, New York is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.8 points per contest (11th-ranked).

The Knicks are dishing out only 22.9 dimes per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

With 12.6 treys per game, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 19th in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 60% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's buckets) and 40% threes (30.1%).

