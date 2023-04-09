Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (34-47) are 9-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN.
Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSIN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 122 - Pacers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9)
- The Pacers (42-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Knicks (45-34-2) this year.
- Indiana covers the spread when it is a 9-point underdog or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as a favorite of 9 or more (20%).
- Indiana and its opponents have gone over the total 50.6% of the time this season (41 out of 81). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (43 out of 81).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-13, a better record than the Pacers have posted (24-39) as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- This year, New York is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.8 points per contest (11th-ranked).
- The Knicks are dishing out only 22.9 dimes per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- With 12.6 treys per game, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 19th in the league.
- In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 60% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's buckets) and 40% threes (30.1%).
