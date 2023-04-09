The Indiana Pacers (34-47) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -8.5 -

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 43 of New York's 81 games with a set total.

The Knicks have a 46-35-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has won 26, or 68.4%, of the 38 games it has played as the favorite this season.

New York has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -375 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 0 0% 115.8 231.8 112.8 232.1 224.7 Pacers 0 0% 116 231.8 119.3 232.1 233.1

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Six of Knicks' past 10 contests have hit the over.

New York owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-21-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).

The Knicks score only 3.5 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pacers give up (119.3).

New York is 20-11 against the spread and 21-10 overall when scoring more than 119.3 points.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Knicks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-35 2-5 43-38 Pacers 42-39 10-5 41-40

Knicks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Pacers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 116 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 20-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-18 21-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-20 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 119.3 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-12 37-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-13

