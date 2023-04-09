Knicks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (34-47) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN.
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-8.5
|-
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 43 of New York's 81 games with a set total.
- The Knicks have a 46-35-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York has won 26, or 68.4%, of the 38 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- New York has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -375 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Knicks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|0
|0%
|115.8
|231.8
|112.8
|232.1
|224.7
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|116
|231.8
|119.3
|232.1
|233.1
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- Six of Knicks' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- New York owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-21-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).
- The Knicks score only 3.5 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pacers give up (119.3).
- New York is 20-11 against the spread and 21-10 overall when scoring more than 119.3 points.
Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-35
|2-5
|43-38
|Pacers
|42-39
|10-5
|41-40
Knicks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Pacers
|115.8
|116
|12
|10
|20-11
|30-18
|21-10
|28-20
|112.8
|119.3
|11
|29
|36-12
|23-12
|37-11
|22-13
