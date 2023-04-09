The Indiana Pacers (34-47) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: MSG and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -8.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 43 of New York's 81 games with a set total.
  • The Knicks have a 46-35-0 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has won 26, or 68.4%, of the 38 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • New York has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -375 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 0 0% 115.8 231.8 112.8 232.1 224.7
Pacers 0 0% 116 231.8 119.3 232.1 233.1

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Six of Knicks' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • New York owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-21-0) than it does in away games (27-14-0).
  • The Knicks score only 3.5 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pacers give up (119.3).
  • New York is 20-11 against the spread and 21-10 overall when scoring more than 119.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Knicks and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-35 2-5 43-38
Pacers 42-39 10-5 41-40

Knicks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Pacers
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 116
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
20-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-18
21-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 28-20
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.3
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
36-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-12
37-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.