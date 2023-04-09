The New York Knicks (47-34) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (34-47) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Knicks suffered a 113-105 loss to the Pelicans. RJ Barrett totaled 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Out Hand 24 3.5 6.2 Julius Randle PF Out Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Duane Washington Jr. SG Out Hip 7.9 1.2 2

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: T.J. McConnell: Questionable (Hip), Myles Turner: Questionable (Ankle/Back), Oshae Brissett: Questionable (Back), Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Ankle), Jalen Smith: Questionable (Knee), Aaron Nesmith: Questionable (Head), Isaiah Jackson: Questionable (Head), Chris Duarte: Out (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSIN

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks record just 3.5 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pacers allow (119.3).

When New York puts up more than 119.3 points, it is 21-10.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks have been racking up 120.5 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in the league defensively with 111.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8.5 230

