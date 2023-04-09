How to Watch the Knicks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (47-34) will host the Indiana Pacers (34-47) after winning three home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Pacers.
Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: Bally Sports
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.
- The Knicks put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pacers give up (119.3).
- New York has a 21-10 record when putting up more than 119.3 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks are averaging 116.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.
- Defensively New York has been better in home games this season, allowing 112.3 points per game, compared to 113.2 in away games.
- The Knicks are making 12.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% on the road.
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Brunson
|Out
|Hand
|Julius Randle
|Out
|Ankle
|Duane Washington Jr.
|Out
|Hip
