The New York Knicks (47-34) will host the Indiana Pacers (34-47) after winning three home games in a row.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.

New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.

The Knicks put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pacers give up (119.3).

New York has a 21-10 record when putting up more than 119.3 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are averaging 116.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.

Defensively New York has been better in home games this season, allowing 112.3 points per game, compared to 113.2 in away games.

The Knicks are making 12.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% on the road.

Knicks Injuries