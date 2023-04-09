The New York Knicks (47-34) will host the Indiana Pacers (34-47) after winning three home games in a row.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Knicks Stats Insights

  • The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
  • The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.
  • The Knicks put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pacers give up (119.3).
  • New York has a 21-10 record when putting up more than 119.3 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Knicks are averaging 116.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively New York has been better in home games this season, allowing 112.3 points per game, compared to 113.2 in away games.
  • The Knicks are making 12.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% on the road.

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jalen Brunson Out Hand
Julius Randle Out Ankle
Duane Washington Jr. Out Hip

