Sunday's 1:00 PM ET game between the New York Knicks (47-34) and the Indiana Pacers (34-47) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Immanuel Quickley and the Pacers' Buddy Hield as players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Knicks lost to the Pelicans 113-105. With 28 points, Barrett was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 28 7 6 0 1 0 Immanuel Quickley 24 5 2 1 0 6 Quentin Grimes 14 2 2 1 0 4

Knicks Players to Watch

Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Quickley is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Josh Hart posts 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mitchell Robinson averages 7.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Isaiah Hartenstein puts up 4.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 22.2 3.7 4.8 1.7 0.2 3.1 Quentin Grimes 18.7 4 3.4 1.2 0.1 4.2 Josh Hart 9.1 6.6 3.2 1.6 0.6 0.8 Mitchell Robinson 5.7 9.1 1.1 1 2.3 0 Jalen Brunson 15.9 1.9 4.1 0.6 0 1.4

