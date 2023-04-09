RJ Barrett, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Pacers - April 9
Sunday's 1:00 PM ET game between the New York Knicks (47-34) and the Indiana Pacers (34-47) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Immanuel Quickley and the Pacers' Buddy Hield as players to watch.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Knicks' Last Game
On Friday, in their last game, the Knicks lost to the Pelicans 113-105. With 28 points, Barrett was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|RJ Barrett
|28
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Immanuel Quickley
|24
|5
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Quentin Grimes
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
Knicks Players to Watch
- Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Quickley is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Josh Hart posts 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Mitchell Robinson averages 7.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- Isaiah Hartenstein puts up 4.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Immanuel Quickley
|22.2
|3.7
|4.8
|1.7
|0.2
|3.1
|Quentin Grimes
|18.7
|4
|3.4
|1.2
|0.1
|4.2
|Josh Hart
|9.1
|6.6
|3.2
|1.6
|0.6
|0.8
|Mitchell Robinson
|5.7
|9.1
|1.1
|1
|2.3
|0
|Jalen Brunson
|15.9
|1.9
|4.1
|0.6
|0
|1.4
